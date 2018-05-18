Kilgore Fire Academy students put skills to the test, run live fire drills

Future East Texas firefighters took part in their toughest training session thus far on Friday, putting months of in-class training to the test.

"We're doing different scenarios today with them,” says Fire Chief Mike Fennell. “We're trying to teach them exactly how to fight an interior structure fire."

With the help of instructors, students at the Kilgore College Fire Academy responded to and worked to fight off a blaze inside a vacant building just as they would on a real emergency call.

"We've learned the fundamentals, and now we get to implement them,” says student Casey Delarosa. "Once you get in there, it's a whole different ball game than watching the Power Points."

Richard Murray came all the way from Canada to attend the academy.

"It's been a long time coming, as far as training for this moment,” says Murray. “It’s all coming together now."

Delarosa says he's dreamed of being a firefighter since high school and when it comes to the live fire drills everything 'went good.'

"We went through we saw heavy smoke, we saw the fire in the middle of the room and we got two victim saves,” says Delarosa.” Everyone made it out okay.”

Fennel says that's not always the case.

"Firemen have been killed doing drills like this before,” he says. “We just want to teach them how to fight a fire the correct way and also in a safe manner."

If it's not done correctly, Fennel says the students will 'just have to do it again.'

In addition to the field training, the students have spent the past twelve weeks learning about the science behind fighting fires.

They are expected to graduate from the fire academy on Wednesday, May 30.

