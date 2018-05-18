Officers investigating multiple calf poisonings

WARNING: Video shows images that may be disturbing to some viewers.

A mysterious case of livestock deaths is being investigated by an East Texas sheriff's office.

The owners say over the past few years, they have found around 18 animals dead of unknown causes, all in the same area of their property, and all young calves. Rancher Buck Birdsong has run cattle for decades on his north Longview ranch, but has made a disturbing find on his property numerous times over the past several years.



"I started finding calves in the 350-to-400 pound range dead. It's been ongoing for four years. This morning I found the 18th calf," says Birdsong.

"Patrol officers came out and took the initial report, and they've been working with the Birdsongs since the beginning," says Josh Tubb of the Gregg County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say no grown cattle have been affected, just calves. The family had long suspected the animals were being poisoned, and investigators say yes. A necropsy was performed on one of the calves early on, and a disturbing find was made.



"They were being poisoned," Buck says.



"This is being done with the intent to harm these cows. Having to turn around and bury them because someone is poisoning them," Tubb says.



It's not known what poison it is, or how its being delivered.



"It's hard to understand why someone would deliberately do this and put him through the suffering he's been through, watching his calves be killed," says Bucks daughter Traci Eifert.

For Birdsong, it's difficult seeing the suffering of the calves.



"It's heart-wrenching to see these calves suffer the way they do. It's brutal," Burt says.



"After 18 times it's kind of hard to believe it's a prank," Traci says.



Average value of a calf is $600-700.The Gregg County Sheriff's Office is joined in the investigation by the game warden's office and a special Ranger from the Texas cattle-raisers association.



Anyone with information on this, or similar cases, is asked to call Crimestoppers.



