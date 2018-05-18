Remembering Lindale's Lucy Heller

After eight years, on May 13, Lucina 'Lucy' Heller lost her battle with multiple illnesses.

The Heller family moved to Texas for job opportunities four years ago, away from family and the only support system they had ever known.

While the family has only been in Lindale for three years, with the way the community has surrounded them with love, a stranger would think they had been here for generations.

“There’s nothing like, it I mean it was incredible, I’ve never seen anything like it,” Lucy’s father Ed Heller said.

When the community heard the story of Lucy's illness through church and word of mouth, everyone rallied behind the Hellers in support of their little ‘Queen of Hearts’ Lucy.

Soon after her birth, Lucy began her battle with multiple illnesses, but after extensive testing, doctors were unable to find an underlying disorder.

“Lucy is just the way God made her…perfect,” mother Teri Heller said.

In February, Lucy went into full respiratory and cardiac arrest. Lucy was able to recover, but doctors told the Hellers that if she suffered another central event, she would not recover.

That’s when the family made sure to create Lucy’s bucket list and live every moment like it was their last.

“We don’t have any feelings of, 'well I wish I would’ve or I wish we could’ve', because we did,” Teri Heller said.

“Absolutely,” Ed Heller said.

Now the family is remembering Lucy and the legacy she left behind.

“People from every corner of the country, I mean it’s unreal that her reach has been so far,” Ed Heller said.

From a young age Lucy was making a difference in this world.

The Hellers say at 18-months Lucy was the youngest person to ever be studied by researchers at Prentke Romich, a company dedicated to giving a voice to the voiceless.

“They studied what Lucy was doing and how she was learning and created, and they have now written an entire software program based on how she learned and how she could communicate,” Ed Heller said.

A program that would help Lucy leave her mark on this world.

“Because of Lucy, there are children all over the world that can communicate,” Teri Heller said.

While she is gone from this world, Lucina ‘Lucy’ Heller, will never be forgotten.

“She inspired us every day, and it is such an honor to be her mommy, she lived an incredible life,” Teri Heller said.

Lucy’s memorial services will be held on May 24 at Villa Di Felicita in Tyler.

Visitation will start at 6 p.m. followed by her memorial service at 7 p.m. The Hellers say everyone is welcome to come and say their goodbye to their little angel.

