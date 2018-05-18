English sausage rolls by Chef Simon Webster

Just in time for the royal wedding, Chef Simon brings us a lovely English recipe to enjoy making and eating!

English Sausage Rolls

1 pound ground pork

1/2 onion, diced

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon each salt and black pepper

1 egg, beaten

2 sheets puff pastry, thawed according to package instructions

flour for dusting

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

In a mixing bowl, stir together the ground pork, onion, parsley, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Press the meat together into one large ball. Load the meat into a piping bag with a wide round tip opening.

On a floured work surface, unfold the thawed puff pastry so the short side is closest to you. Using a rolling pin, roll each sheet slightly to smooth out the creases. Pipe a tube of the meat across the short side, from left to right, leaving a 1 inch edge on the short side. Roll the edge of dough up around the meat. Paint a strip of egg wash on the other side of the meat. Cut the dough and seal on the egg wash. Continue to pipe, using the remainder of the dough. You should finish with 6 to 8 long rolls, depending on how tight you roll the dough.

Place the rolls on a baking sheet and cut into section of 3 or 4 pieces. Cut 2 slits in the dough on top of each roll. Brush the tops with egg wash. Place in the oven and cook for 25-35 mins until the pastry is puffed and crisp and the meat has cooked through. Remove and eat hot or cold with tomato ketchup or mustard.

Recipe by Chef Simon Webster, Sabor a Pasion Estate & Vineyard, 903-729-9500, www.saborapasion.com.