Freedom Fighters: Jean Templeton

Even though Jean Templeton retired from nursing in 1996, she still keeps up with the new innovations in medicine.

"I was in nursing school for three years and then I have been in nursing ever since."

Jean says she was a member of Future Nurses in high school but never took nursing seriously until graduation.

"Then when it was time when I graduated from high school, my mother said, what are you going to do? I said I don't know and she said, well I think you're going to be a nurse because there's a nursing school here and we can afford it so that's what I did, I went to nursing school."

"I loved my career ever since."

Jean says after she graduated from nursing school, most of her friends were getting married and although she had a boyfriend, she wasn't ready to get married, so she joined the Air Force where she says most of her military training consisted of saluting and marching.

"When we did our formation on the last day of boot camp, the drill sergeant said, 'I hope you're good doctors and nurses because you're good marchers.'"

Jean was stationed at first at Vance Air Force Base in Enid, Oklahoma and after six months transferred to Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.

Ironically, Jean was assigned to obstetrics, not a specialty usually thought of in the military.

"There were a lot of dependents living in Michigan and Wisconsin and if they are having any type of complicated pregnancies, they came to us."

Wright Patterson Air Force Base also had a huge Psychiatric unit for the treatment of Vietnam soldiers battle fatigue, or as it's referred to now PTSD, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

"They had seen so much and these were just young guys, just graduated from high school and they saw all this trauma and all this fatality."

After Jean completed her time in the Air Force, she joined the staff of Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, where she developed the hospital's childbirth classes and worked in labor and delivery.

Jean Templeton is proud of her many accomplishments in nursing, beginning with her time serving our country.

"I'm really glad that I did it. It was a good learning experience for me."

