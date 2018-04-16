FCC reaches $40 million settlement with T-Mobile after investigation into failed rural calls

The Federal Communications Commission reached a settlement with T-Mobile USA, Inc. as a result of an investigation into the complaints from rural consumers about failed calls.

According to the FCC, T-Mobile agreed to pay a $40 million settlement to the U.S. Treasury and entered in a compliance plan after the FCC conducted an investigation into whether T-Mobile was violating the Communications Act by failing to correct problems they had with the delivery of calls to rural customers. They also looked into whether T-Mobile was violating a FCC rule that prohibits providers from inserting false ring tones.

The FCC opened an investigation after they received complaints from rural consumers and carriers. According to the FCC, the complaints stated that T-Mobile callers could not reach consumers in rural Wisconsin.

While T-Mobile stated the problem had been resolved, the FCC continued to receive complaints about failed calls. The FCC's investigation also discovered a pattern with T-Mobile's failed call deliveries in "at least seven other rural areas."

The FCC also found that T-Mobile would inject false ring tones into certain phone calls. According to the FCC, T-Mobile admitted to doing this practice on millions of phone call. The practice of injecting false ring tones is prohibited by the FCC.

"The FCC is committed to ensuring that phone calls to all Americans, including rural Americans, go through," said Ajit Pai, the FCC Chairman.

This is the sixth rural call completion settlement for the FCC.

