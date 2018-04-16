Constable Henry Jackson released from federal prison into re-entry program

A Smith County constable who was convicted and sentenced after he pleaded guilty in May to four counts of willfully failing to pay federal income tax has been released from prison.More >>
The Shreveport National Weather Service has declared an EF1 tornado struck East Texas late Friday night.More >>
Residents in East Texas are without power after a blown transformer in Clarksville City cause a large, extended power outage. According to Clarksville City's Volunteer Fire Department's Fire Chief Derek Ziveny, a transformer blew out in Texas street and Highway 80 in Clarksville City.More >>
It’s that time of year when the well-known venomous copperhead has come out to feed.More >>
A Gladewater man has been indicted with retaliation after reportedly making threats against the White Oak police department. Ross Lindsey, 21, was arrested in Feb 2018 after he reportedly made threats to "shoot an officer in the face" on social media. White Oak police were alerted about threats being posted on Snapchat by Lindsey, who had previously been arrested on a marijuana charge.More >>
