Constable Henry Jackson released from federal prison into re-entry program

A Smith County constable who was convicted and sentenced after he pleaded guilty in May to four counts of willfully failing to pay federal income tax has been released from prison.



Constable Henry Jackson was sentenced in September 2017 to six months in federal prison. He was to serve the four counts concurrently, according to the sentence handed down by U.S. Magistrate Judge K. Nicole Mitchell.

On Monday, Jackson was released into a residential re-entry program. His release date from that program is scheduled for April 25, 2018.

According to information presented in court back in September, Jackson, who has served as an elected constable since 1999, received income from 2010-2013 that required him to file federal income tax returns for those years. Jackson failed to file those returns and owed more than $160,000 in taxes.

Jackson was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $157,489, according to U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston.



Bobby Garmon was named interim constable for Precinct 1 after Jackson was sentenced to federal prison.

