Large power outage reported from Gladewater to White Oak

Residents in East Texas are without power after a blown transformer in Clarksville City cause a large, extended power outage.

According to Clarksville City's Volunteer Fire Department's Fire Chief Derek Ziveny, a transformer blew out in Texas street and Highway 80 in Clarksville City. This caused a large extended power outage from Gladewater to White Oak and possibly the West side of Longview.

According to SWEPCO's online records, 1,369 customers in the Warren City area are without power.

According to Ziveny, SWEPCO has a team working to restore power but are unsure of how long it will take.

Look at the SWEPCO outages map here.

