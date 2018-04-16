Shreveport NWS survey finds tornado hit Upshur County

The Guess barn had its roof removed. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

The Shreveport National Weather Service has declared an EF1 tornado struck East Texas late Friday night. We caught up with them in Diana where they say the tornado began its path of destruction to the southeast.

The Shreveport NWS has had a busy weekend investigating tornadoes after Friday’s severe weather. So many, in fact, that it took several days for Meteorologists Cindy Palmer and Davyon Hill to get to East Texas. In the Diana area they found that:

“For the most part the trees were either snapped or uprooted. We did have one tree land on an out building,” Palmer said.

But she said no homes were hit.

“We’re starting down here with this storm track between Diana and Jefferson,” Palmer stated.

On Highway 154, just northeast of the start point, many trees were down. Some had to be cut and dragged from the road.

“We had the couplet here, and there’s enough damage in that area that we suspect it was an EF1 tornado,” Palmer revealed.

The weather service stopped at several locations to take damage points and pictures which are compiled and sent to Shreveport to track the storm.

And speaking of the NWS office, Cindy said they took damage points right next to it after Friday’s storm.

“Davyon happened to be in the office at the time and he said it sounded like the roof was trying to pull off,” Palmer said.

About six miles east of Diana on 155, Michele and Don Guess’ place was hit.

“Our damage was trees down, and power lines were the big thing. We had four power poles taken down and the roof of our hay barn,” Michele said.

“My neighbor, he lost a pole," Don told Palmer.

“We are leaning towards a tornado. It looks like EF1 damage. It started south of Diana and moved this way,” Palmer explained.

They continued on to Jefferson finding many trees down near Harleton which they believe were caused by straight line winds. Then they found nothing else until Jefferson where trees were down on several properties.

“We think that’s most likely straightline winds as well,” Palmer added.

She says the tornado tracked only a few miles before dissipating.

Palmer says that was tornado number twelve the weather service has counted that spun up from Friday night’s storm. Most of them were in Louisiana, and they may find evidence of even more.

