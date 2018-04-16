Kilgore man formally charged with murder of man found dead in Liberty City

A Kilgore man has been indicted for murder for the death of a man found dead in May of 2015 in Liberty City.

Jessie Clifford Brown, 36, of Kilgore, was arrested in Oct. 2017 for the murder of John Allen Franco.

Investigators discovered a single gunshot wound to the upper left side of Franco’s head, and glass from the broken window had cut his face, according to an arrest warrant.

A witness riding with Franco told police investigators that she and Franco were driving along Old Highway 135 about 10:15 p.m. on May 20, 2015, when she noticed a truck pass them at a high rate of speed. A short time later, Franco turned onto Smallwood Road. The witness told police she saw the truck that had passed them sitting on the side of the road with its lights off.

Three males got out of the truck and approached Franco’s vehicle, she said but re-entered their vehicle when Franco began driving away backward.

Franco stopped their vehicle just short of the intersection of Smallwood Road and Highway 135, and the witness told police that’s when one of the males got out of the truck and approached Franco at their driver’s side door, holding what she believed was a handgun.

“[The witness] told me she was uncertain about what occurred, but that she believed Franco reversed his vehicle really fast and that something caused the driver’s side window to break. She said the truck continued in reverse and crashed into the ditch on Smallwood Road,” said Gregg County Criminal Investigator Roy Nixon in the arrest warrant.

A witness told the investigator that Brown wanted to assault Franco because Franco had threatened to show nude photos of his stepdaughter, who the documents allege Franco formerly had a relationship with.

Brown was released Oct. 30 from the Gregg County Jail on $125,000 bond.

He was again taken into custody on Nov. 21 pending the hearing on a motion to increase his bond, according to the Gregg County District Attorney's Office. Brown was released on the original bond on Nov. 22, with a new condition that he not operate a commercial vehicle, according to records in the district clerk’s office.

