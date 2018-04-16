Gregg County man gets 45-year prison sentence for toddler's death

A Gregg County man was sentenced to 45 years in prison today for the death of 2-year-old.

The Gregg County District Attorney's Office released a statement Monday on the sentencing of Aaron Bowling.

"Today District Judge Alfonso Charles sentenced Aaron Bowling to 45 years in the Institutional Division of the TDCJ for Murder. Bowling will serve one-half the sentence before becoming eligible for parole. Chris Parker represented the State of Texas," the district attorney's office statement reads. "Originally indicted for Capital Murder, the defendant was sentenced pursuant to a plea agreement."

Bowling, 28, was arrested following a 2015 incident that resulted in the death of Bowling's 2-year-old daughter Alanis.

On Dec. 30, 2015, Longview Police Department officers responded to a welfare check call at the Contessa Inn. Police said at the time that dispatch received a call from a concerned person referencing photos of a child that looked lifeless.

Police said the child's mother, Jamie Nelson, transported Alanis to the hospital. She was unconscious when she arrived.

Nelson told police the child was foaming at the mouth and lifeless. Alanis later died from her injuries at a different hospital.

"At the Contessa Inn officers found Aaron Bowling, the father of Alanis Bowling. Mr. Bowling pretended to be asleep and would not open the door. Eventually, he was transported to Christus Good Shepherd where his daughter was receiving emergency care," police said at the time of the incident.

Both parents were questioned about the bruises on the child and detectives said they suspected the parents were being dishonest.

According to the affidavit, Nelson told the officer that Bowling called her that night saying their daughter had tripped over their dog and fallen face-first, busting her nose. Bowling allegedly told Nelson the girl had a seizure after the fall, but that "he was taking care of her," the affidavit stated.

Officials later determined Alanis was killed by blunt force trauma.

A motive has not been discovered.

