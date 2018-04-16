Swepco restores power to more than 40K customers affected by weekend storms

SWEPCO has restored power to more than 40,000 customers affected by Friday night's storms.

Approximately 1,500 customers remain without power Monday afternoon. Crews are working as safely and quickly as possible to restore power.

As of 10 a.m. this morning, SWEPCO had restored power to 40,420 customers. 1,475 residences in Louisiana still don't have power and more than 100 in Texas in the Longview and Kilgore area.

Severe storms with straight-line winds caused a peak number of 42,000 outages at 1 a.m. Saturday, including 27,000 in Texas and 17,500 in Louisiana, according to SWEPCO.

The heavy damage to SWEPCO’s electric system included more than 100 broken utility poles.

