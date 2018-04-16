Miranda Lambert wins Female Vocalist of the Year at ACM awards

Lindale's own Miranda Lambert took home a prestigious award at the American Country Music Awards on Sunday night.

Lambert took home the Female Vocalist of the Year award, making her the most awarded artist in ACM history! Lambert won the award for the ninth consecutive year and is the current record holder for most consecutive wins in the category.

She also took home an ACM award for Song of the year for "Tin Man," along with co-writers Jack Ingram, and Jon Randall, according to acm.country.com

The 34-year-old East Texas native now has 32 ACM Awards and is the most awarded artist in ACM Awards history. Brooks and Dunn previously held the record.

Sunday night was the 53rd anniversary of the ACM Awards.

Other artists who took home awards included Jason Aldean for Entertainer of the Year. Chris Stapleton took home his second ACM award for male vocalist of the year.

