Lindale Police search for individual who stole money from coin machine

The Lindale Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying an individual who they say broke into a coin operated machine.

According to the police, the male suspect reportedly entered a local hotel, broke into a coin operated machine and stole the money box within. The individual is described to be approximately 5'7" and weighs 180-200 lbs.

Police are asking that if you see or know the suspect contact Det. Curtis Philpot with the Lindale Police Department at (903)882-3313.

Copyright 2018 KLTV.com. All rights reserved.