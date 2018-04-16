National Weather Service: EF-1 tornado hit Upshur, Harrison counties

The National Weather Service says an EF-1 tornado struck Upshur and Harrison counties last week. That's according to preliminary findings from a survey crew.

On Monday, the weather service released its findings after a crew surveyed damage from a storm that struck late Friday night.

The NWS says the tornado started in Diana in Upshur County and moved into Harrison County.

A total of 12 tornadoes struck the states of Texas and Louisiana over the weekend.

