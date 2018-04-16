Longview Fire Department investigating after woman burned, pets killed in fire

One person was injured and several pets died during a Sunday morning fire in Longview.

About 2:26 a.m. Sunday, Longview Fire Department said crews responded to the 1700 block of Sandlin Street. When crews arrived, they found a house about 50 percent engulfed in flames.

LFD said in Monday morning press release that one person was home at the time of the fire.

That person suffered from smoke inhalation and received minor burns, LFD says. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Several pets at the home were unable to escape the fire and died at the scene.

LFD says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.