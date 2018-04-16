Woman arrested for stealing copper wire from business

A Tyler woman was arrested over the weekend for burglary of a building.

Holly Hargett, 43, of Tyler was arrested on Friday and booked into the Smith County Jail.

According to police, a vehicle was spotted outside a business after it was closed. Police investigated and found Hargett in possession with several tools. She admitted to police she had stolen copper wire from the business.

Hargett was arrested on sight.

She posted $10,000 bond on Saturday.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.