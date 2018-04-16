Palestine woman accused of kissing underage boy

Deputies with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Palestine woman accused of being caught kissing a 14-year-old boy.

Meagan Renae Feaker, 28, is charged with second-degree indecency with a child. She was arrested on the charge on March 22 and posted a $50,000 bond the following day.

According to an arrest affidavit released on Monday, someone caught Feaker kissing a 14-year-old boy and called the sheriff’s office.

Investigators spoke with Feaker, who admitted to the act, according to the affidavit. She was arrested on scene.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.