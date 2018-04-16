Several departments respond to weekend house fire in Whitehouse

Several fire crews responded to an early Sunday morning house fire in Whitehouse.

Whitehouse fire was called to the 1100 block of Angie Street just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Whitehouse was assisted by Flint Fire, Troup Fire, and the Whitehouse Volunteer Fire Department.

Smoke detectors alerted the family of the fire inside the home. They were all able to escape unharmed, as well as several family pets.

The home is considered a total loss. The family was put in contact with the Red Cross.

