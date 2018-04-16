Country star Kane Brown comes to Tyler to perform at TJC

Country music star Kane Brown is heading to Tyler to perform in front of fans at Tyler Junior College.

Brown will headline TJC's annual Spring Fling on Wednesday, April 25, on the Intramural Field on the TJC main campus.

Brown is famous for his country hits "Heaven," "What Ifs," and "Thunder in the rain." In 2017, Brown toured with Jason Aldean and sould out 92 headline shows of his own. He's currently on tour and opening for Chris Young.

Admission for the event is $30 for community general admission and $10 for TJC students. Seating is lawn-style, so lawn chairs and blankets are recommended.

Tickets can be purchased by going to www.tjc.edu/events and clicking the April 25 Spring Fling link.

Gates open at 6 p.m., and Lindale artist Chris Colston will open the show at 7 p.m., followed by Brown.

