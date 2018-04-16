Country star Kane Brown comes to Tyler to perform at TJC

One person was injured and several pets died during a Sunday morning fire in Longview.More >>
One person was injured and several pets died during a Sunday morning fire in Longview.More >>
Emergency crews have extinguished a fire at a convenience store on the west side of Longview.More >>
Emergency crews have extinguished a fire at a convenience store on the west side of Longview.More >>
A Tyler woman was arrested over the weekend for burglary of a building.More >>
A Tyler woman was arrested over the weekend for burglary of a building.More >>
Deputies with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Palestine woman accused of being caught kissing a 14-year-old boy.More >>
Deputies with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Palestine woman accused of being caught kissing a 14-year-old boy.More >>
Country music star Kane Brown is heading to Tyler to perform in front of fans at TJC.More >>
Country music star Kane Brown is heading to Tyler to perform in front of fans at TJC.More >>