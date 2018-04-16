Weekend house fire in Gregg County leaves family homeless

A weekend fire in Gregg County has left a family without a home.

According to the Judson Metro Volunteer fire department, they responded to a fire in the 300 block of Plum Creek Road in Longview. Longview Fire and West Harrison Fire also responded.

The family was out of town at the time the fire started so no one was injured.

The home is considered a total loss, according to Judson Metro.

