Driver flown to Tyler hospital after wreck involving 18-wheeler

A driver was flown to the hospital this morning after a two-vehicle crash, involving an 18-wheeler, on US 271 in Smith County.

Kristan Cordray, 34, of Gladewater, was flown to ETMC-Tyler in serious condition. According to a preliminary crash investigation by DPS, Cordray struck an 18 wheeler from behind as it was making a right turn into the driveway of Brookshire warehouse.

The wreck occurred around 7:30 this morning.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

