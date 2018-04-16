East Texas roadwork projects for the week of April 16

Released by The Texas Department of Transportation:

TYLER – Here's a look at work planned in the district during the Week of April 16, 2018. Schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones.

Anderson County – Palestine Maintenance, assisted by the Special Jobs Crew, plans to continue mill and inlay operations on SH 294 moving to between Slocum and the Cherokee County line, and then to SH 19 in Montalba. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control.

Anderson County construction projects updates:

US 79 New Lane Construction Project

Limits: From 1.6 miles southwest of Loop 256 in Palestine south to the Trinity River

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $42.7 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2018

The contractor continues to conduct closeout activities throughout the project limits. Expect lane closures. The project is expanding a 5.3-mile section of US 79 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a continuous left-turn lane and a depressed median.

SH 19 Widening Project

Limits: From 3.6 miles N of FM 837 (Henderson Co. line) south to .4 mile N of FM 321 at Montalba

Contractor: Big Creek Construction of Hewitt

Cost: $12.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

Operations to place the final seal coat and surface are scheduled for May when warmer conditions are conducive. Meanwhile, the contractor continues daily operations that include maintaining signage, pavement markings, and performing other miscellaneous work. Expect occasional lane closures with flaggers and pilot vehicles. The project is widening the roadway with the addition of shoulders and passing lanes. The posted speed limit is 55 mph.

US 79 at UPRR Overpass Project

Limits: 1.5 miles east of FM 2574 to 0.5 miles past UPRR Overpass

Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc., of Nacogdoches

Cost: $1.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: September 2018

Work is underway to upgrade the bridge with the contractor cleaning and painting the girders under the bridge. Motorists should expect daily lane closures with one-way traffic in both directions for the duration of the project. This project consists of cleaning and painting steel girders, bridge rail replacement, and a concrete overlay of the existing bridge deck.

Cherokee County – Jacksonville and Rusk Maintenance crews plan to perform edge repairs on FM 1089 and FM 2750. Expect lane closures with flaggers and electronic signage providing traffic control.

Cherokee County construction projects updates:

US 69 Widening through Wells

Limits: From 2 miles north of FM 1247 in Wells, south to 0.9 miles south of FM 1247

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $17.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: December 2018

Work continues on the west side of the roadway. The project is widening US 69 through Wells from two lanes to four lanes with new curb and gutter and a two-way left turn lane through town. There are minimal impacts on traffic. The speed limit has been reduced on the northern end of the project until work is completed.

FM 22 Safety Treatment Project

Limits: From 1.5 MI W of FM 768, E to SH 110

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction

Cost: $1 million

Anticipated Completion Date: March 2018

Cleanup activities continue as the project nears completion.

Gregg County – Longview Maintenance plans to continue mill and inlay hot mix asphalt operations on SH 31 between I-20 and Loop 281. Expect lane closures with possible delays.

Gregg County construction projects updates:

I-20 WB Hot-Mix (New Project)

· Limits: from FM 2207 to US 259

· Contractor: Fireman Excavating Construction

· Cost: $4.1 million

This project consists of mill and inlay with hot-mix asphalt at various locations in the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-20. Expect alternating lane closures and delays. Alternate routes are recommended.

Loop 281 Overlay

Limits: From SH 300 east to the Gregg County line

Contractor: East Texas Bridge

Cost: $1.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: May 2018

This project consists of milling and overlaying various sections with hot mix asphalt. There will be nightly alternating lane closures at various locations. Expect delays and consider alternate routes.

US 80 Widening in Gladewater

Limits: Loop 485 to Locker Plant Road.

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road

Cost: $3.54 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2018

The contractor is conducting Phase II construction work with the roadway reduced to one lane of travel for both westbound and eastbound traffic. Work continues on storm sewer, curb and gutter, and flex-base on the north side of the roadway. The project consists of widening US 80 to four through lanes with a left turn lane from Loop 485 to Locker Plant Road.

Loop 281 at FM 1845/Pine Tree Road

Limits: From US 80 to Shofner Drive

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $4.54 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

The contractor continues work on storm sewer, flex-base, and cement-treating base material. Traffic is reduced to one travel lane in all directions. Alternate routes are recommended on this project where work is being conducted in multiple phases that could require overnight lane closures. The project includes widening the roadway, installing storm drain, grading and base work, curb and gutter, raised medians, surface, signs and pavement markings.

SH 149 at Sabine River

• Limits: From SH 322 to approximately one half-mile north of the Sabine River Bridge

• Contractor: Gibson and Associates

• Cost: $3.1 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

Expect nighttime lane closures for the week from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction until further notice for night and daytime work. Expect significant delays during this period. Alternate routes are suggested. The project consists of constructing new rails and sidewalk on the bridge, increasing its load carrying capacity, and installing new guardrail on I-20.

Henderson County – Athens Maintenance plans to conduct edge repairs on FM 2010, FM 804 and FM 315. Ditch maintenance planned for US 175W and FM 3079. Crews will also be working on FM 3054 and SH 334. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Henderson County construction projects updates:

SH 19 Widening Project

Limits: FM 1615 South to 0.3 miles south of Coon Creek

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp

Cost: $ 4.95 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2019

Level-up hot mix operations are scheduled in various areas of the project. Daily lane closures are possible with a pilot vehicle providing traffic control. The contractor is cement treating sub-grade, setting driveway pipes, extending cross structures, and conducting dirt work to build the shoulders. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph for the duration of the project which consists of adding 10-foot shoulders on both the northbound and southbound travel lanes.

US 175 Widening Project (Phase I)

Limits: From 0.1 mile SE of FM 804 near Baxter SE to 1.1 miles E of Loop 60E at Larue

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc. and Big Creek Construction

Cost: $39.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: November 2018

Construction to realign Loop 60 at the intersection of US 175 in Larue continues. Expect short delays with construction equipment at work in the vicinity. Work is ongoing on the new westbound mainlanes a mile east of Larue. Caution advised as trucks enter and exit the work area throughout the day to deliver materials. Construction of new culverts continues along the old roadway (proposed westbound lanes) between Baxter and Larue. The speed limit is 55 mph on this project to expand US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.

US 175 Widening Project (Phase II)

Limits: From 1.1 miles E of Loop 60B at Larue to 0.85 mile E of FM 315 at Poynor

Contractor: Sundt Construction, Inc., of San Antonio

Cost: $37.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: April 2018

Eastbound traffic remains in the inside lane as the contractor finishes ditch and slope repairs. Cleanup is ongoing on the south side of the roadway. Both eastbound travel lanes will open to traffic when work is finished.

The easternmost access to FM 315 and Downtown Poynor is closed as construction continues. Motorists must use the westernmost access for FM 315 and Poynor. Work continues on rock riprap for ditches on both the north and south sides of the roadway.

This Phase II project is expanding US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided with a depressed median. The project limits stretch 4.7 miles ending just east of FM 315 in Poynor. The speed limit has been set at 60 mph. A portion of this phase is being built on new location around the south side of Poynor. This is a mobility project to add capacity and improve safety and includes adding one lane in each direction.

US 175 Widening Project (Phase III) in Anderson County

Limits: From 0.85 mile E of FM 315 in Poynor SE to .5 mile NW of SH 155 at Frankston

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.

Cost: $27.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: October 2019

The contractor is grading the north end of the project from CR 301 to Cemetery Road as well as conducting hot mix operations and driveway installations. Storm-water control measures are also being maintained throughout the project limits. The project is expanding US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.

Rusk County – Henderson Maintenance plans to continue base repairs on FM 840 from US 79 to FM 1798, as well as edge maintenance on FM 850 from US 259 to SH 42. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot vehicle conducting traffic control.

Smith County – Tyler Maintenance plans to conduct overlay operations on FM 1252 from FM 757 eastward for about two miles. A second crew will be performing pavement repairs on SH 64E just west of Arp.

Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Smith County construction projects updates:

Legacy Trails – Hike and Bike Trail Development

Limits: West Trail: Three Lakes Pkwy to FM 2813 ; East Trail: Three Lake Pkwy to Cumberland Rd

Contractor: Reynolds & Kay LTD.

Cost: $4.6 Million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2019

The contractor continues sidewalk construction on the West Trail, which runs from Three Lakes Parkway to FM 2813. Sidewalk construction also continues along the Oncor easement between Dueling Oaks and Cumberland Rd. No lane closures are planned. This project consists of constructing 4.4 miles of hike and bike trails in Southwest Tyler. It includes the construction of parking lots, driveways, landscaping, pedestrian ramps, crosswalks and drainage structures along the 10-foot wide hike and bike trails.

FM 849 Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: FM 849 at I-20

Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $4.6 Million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2018

The contractor will be placing topsoil and backfilling pavement edges on the ramps and frontage roads as well as performing general cleanup in preparation for final vegetation to be installed. This is an emergency bridge replacement project consisting of removing the existing steel and concrete structure and replacing it with a new 4-span reinforced concrete structure. Work also includes the widening of the bridge approaches and improvements to the I-20 ramps.

FM 850 Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: FM 850 at Mud Creek just east of FM 21

Contractor: Stateline Construction

Cost: $1.1 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

The contractor will be installing Metal Beam Guard Fence, mow strips, and concrete riprap. The road is closed at Mud Creek with traffic detoured for this project to replace the old bridge with a wider one.

US 271 Mill and Inlay Project

Limits: From 0.4 miles south of Spur 147 at Oakwood St., south to SH 64/Fifth St. in Tyler

Contractor: Clark Construction of Texas, Inc. from San Antonio

Cost: $2.1 million

Anticipated Completion Date: March 2018

Striping is complete and the contractor is conducting cleanup operations on this project that consists of base repairs, planing, applying a hot mix surface and striping. No lane closures planned.

Spur 248 Widening Project

Limits: From 1.75 miles west of FM 848/Old Omen Road going east to SH 64 southeast of Tyler

Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Company, Inc.

Cost: $8.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

Embankment, subgrade, drainage and retaining wall work is ongoing on the north side of the roadway. No lane closures are planned. The speed limit is 55 mph during construction to widen Spur 248 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with a flush median.

I-20 Resurfacing Project

Limits: From US 69 to FM 14 WB only

Contractor: Clark Construction

Cost: $2.9 million

Anticipated Completion Date: March 2018

With striping complete, the contractor is now conducting cleanup operations. No lane closures are expected on this project that is placing a new Porous Friction Course (PFC) surface in the westbound lanes and upgrading the MBGF along this stretch of I-20.

Turn Lanes Project

Limits: Various locations throughout Tyler

Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Company, Inc.

Cost: $2.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

Work continues at Grande Blvd. and Old Jacksonville Highway. Expect lane closures from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on SH 57/Grande for work to construct the Right-Turn Lane and traffic signal relocation. Work is also ongoing on Broadway Avenue and South Town Drive. No lane closures are planned. The project is removing the existing medians to extend the turn lanes and adding right turn lanes to various intersections in Tyler. Work locations include US 69, Cumberland Road, Independence, South Donnybrook, Rice, South Town and wrap up at Grande and FM 2493.

Van Zandt County – Canton Maintenance plans to conduct overlay operations on the I-20 Service Roads between Mile Markers 533 and 536. A second crew will be doing base repairs on FM 1651. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Van Zandt County construction projects updates:

I-20 Westbound Exit Ramp at FM 314 Relocation Project

Limits: From FM 314 WB Exit Ramp and Frontage Road

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $4.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

Expect minimal delays as the contractor continues Phase III work installing the I-20 Exit Ramp. Use alternate routes to avoid delays. WB Frontage Road is open at CR 4930. The project consists of reconstructing the frontage road and building a new exit ramp 1.13 miles east of FM 314.

I-20 Safety Work

Limits: From Kaufman County Line going east to SH 19, etc.

Contractor: FNH Construction, LLC

Cost: $2.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018

Work to remove and install Metal Beam Guard Fence and concrete mow strip along the westbound, inside and outside lanes, going west from Jim Hogg Road to the Van Zandt/Kaufman county lines. Expect daily lane closures and delays.

SH 243 Widening Project

Limits: From SH 198 east to SH 64 in Canton

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road

Cost: $6.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: June 2018

Structure and road widening work is ongoing on the north side of the road. Expect delays with a pilot vehicle and flaggers controlling traffic. The project is widening the roadway from two to four lanes with a flush median, curb and gutter, and storm drain.

FM 1652 Rehab Project

Limits: FM 17 south of Grand Saline, southward to FM 1255 northwest of Oakland

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $4.48 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018

The contractor is preparing to widen the roadway. Driveway and cross structure work is ongoing on this rehabilitation project that is widening the existing roadway. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

FM 1653 Rehab Project

Limits: SH 64 near Ben Wheeler, southwest to FM 858 at Martin Mills

Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc., of Nacogdoches

Cost: $3.97 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018

The contractor is conducting work on cross structures. Expect lane closures and delays with flaggers providing traffic control. The project is rehabilitating and widening the existing roadway.

County Road 1825 Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: CR 1825 at UPRR .01 miles S of US 80 to SW of Grand Saline

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.

Cost: $1.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018

The contractor is installing the retaining walls and preparing to set bridge beams on this project to replace the railroad overpass and approaches. There is minimal impact on traffic. The road is closed at this location.

Wood County – Mineola Maintenance plans to conduct ditch maintenance on Loop 564, edge repairs on FM 69, and pavement leveling on US 80. Expect lane closures at all locations with flaggers providing traffic control.

Wood County construction projects updates:

SH 182, etc., Safety Treating Project

Limits: Various Roads - Current work on FM 2869 from FM 2088 south 8.12 miles to FM 49

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC.

Cost: $1.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2018 for FM 2869; Late Summer 2018 for all work

Work continues on the cross structures on FM 49. Minor delays are possible. Final cleanup will be completed on FM 2869. No delays are expected for traffic.

I-20 Total Maintenance Contract

• Limits: Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties

• Contractor: Firemen Excavation

Routine maintenance activities are ongoing on I-20 with moving operations throughout the week:

- Debris Removal: Monday from the inside lane through all three counties

- Debris Removal: Tuesday from the outside lane through all three counties

- Guardrail Repairs: Tuesday and Wednesday through all three counties

- Sign Maintenance: Wednesday and Thursday in all three counties