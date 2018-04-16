Monday's Weather: Cold start, but sunny and warm day ahead. Highs in the mid 70s

It is a very chilly start to the day. Temperatures have fallen into the mid 30s to low 40s. Sunshine will be abundant this Monday. Peak temperatures will reach the mid 70s. Winds will flow from the south at 5-10 mph.

Gorgeous and warm conditions continue tomorrow. Highs will be in the lower 80s. A cold front will pass Wednesday. There is a small chance for a shower or two, but most will stay dry and partly cloudy. Highs will drip into the mid 70s after the cold front and will stay in the 70s for the rest of the work week.

Another cold front will pass Saturday. Rain chances greatly increase. Thunderstorms are likely with Saturday's showers. Highs will dip into the upper 60s by Sunday. There will be a few leftover showers for Sunday morning, but the day will dry out nicely by the afternoon.

