Fire Department: Fire at Longview business caused by electrical issue

By Lane Luckie, Anchor
and Yocelin Gallardo, Multimedia Journalist/Anchor
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

A fire at a Longview business was the result of an overloaded electrical circuit, according to the Longview Fire Department.

LFD issued a statement about the fire Monday morning.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. Monday, Longview Fire Department crews responded to West Marshall Avenue at Page Street in response to a commercial structure fire.

Crews arrived and found a gas station about 25 percent involved with fire, LFD says.

Extensive damage was visible on the front right side of the RJ's Stop. A section of the building's roof and an exterior wall collapsed.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly and no injuries were reported.

