Carthage Rider Gets Equestrian Scholarship

In Carthage there are man solid athletes who come from that school, add Colleen Bridges to that impressive list. She was offered a scholarship to the Univ of Georgia for the sport of equestrian. The Bulldogs since 2003 have won six NCAA equestrian titles ,and are the defending champions. Bridges has rode horses all of life, and now its paying off for her. A former volleyball player she looks forward to continue her passion for horses and at the same time get her college education.

