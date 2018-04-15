U.S. tax deadline quickly approaching

If you're waiting until the last minute to file your taxes, you're not alone. There is still time before tax day on Tuesday April 17 to get everything done.

At H&R Block in Tyler, tax analyst's see a large influx of customers the last few days before the deadline. Taxpayer Clint Parker said waiting to the last minute worked in his favor.

"I use to do my taxes on TurboTax online but [...] everything gets more complicated every year so I went to sit down with a customer representative and kind of get everything squared away," he said.

H&R Block senior tax analyst Crystal Hartman said 1 out of 3 tax returns are prepared in the last week of filing season.

The most common mistakes taxpayers make are putting in information incorrectly and failing to report small income like jury duty. For last minute filers tax analysts have one important tip.

"They need to file a tax return or extension by April the 17 because failure to file penalties accrue a lot faster and they're more substantial than just a failure to pay penalty; and so even if you can't pay what you owe you need to file the tax return itself," she said.

Anyone with questions about penalties, how to file taxes or pay taxes can visit the IRS website at irs.gov.

