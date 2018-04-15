Governor talks East Texas economy

Our Khyati Patel is giving you access to Texas Governor Gregg Abbott that you won't get anywhere else. She has a new report that shares what he told her about the state's economy and how that could affect the financial health of East Texas.
The severe weather that wreaked havoc in East Texas is gone but the damage it did isn't. Tonight at 10, Bob Hallmark has a new report on what's being done to get back to normal.
Joan Hallmark says you may not know the story behind one of East Texas' most exquisite gardens but she's here with a new Proud of East Texas tonight to remedy that.
The Dallas Police Department reports a missing East Texas woman has been found. According to a social media post by the department, 52-year-old Tania Robinson of Van, Texas was found in the Houston area. According to Robinson's family, she was last seen on Friday after leaving a doctor's appointment in Dallas and was set to head back to Van. No information on her condition was released. Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.
From the Dallas Police Department: The Dallas Police Department is seeking the public's assistants in locating Critical Missing Person Tania Robinson.
The Longview Fire Department is responding to an accident involving injuries.
Friday afternoon the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for East Texas counties.
Thousands of East Texans are without power.
