Governor talks East Texas economy

Our Khyati Patel is giving you access to Texas Governor Gregg Abbott that you won't get anywhere else. She has a new report that shares what he told her about the state's economy and how that could affect the financial health of East Texas.

The severe weather that wreaked havoc in East Texas is gone but the damage it did isn't. Tonight at 10, Bob Hallmark has a new report on what's being done to get back to normal.

Joan Hallmark says you may not know the story behind one of East Texas' most exquisite gardens but she's here with a new Proud of East Texas tonight to remedy that.

