Dallas Police find missing ETX woman

By Yocelin Gallardo, Multimedia Journalist/Anchor
DALLAS (KLTV) -

The Dallas Police Department reports a missing East Texas woman has been found.

According to a social media post by the department, 52-year-old Tania Robinson of Van, Texas was found in the Houston area.

According to Robinson's family, she was last seen on Friday after leaving a doctor's appointment in Dallas and was set to head back to Van.

 No information on her condition was released.

