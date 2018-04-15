Dallas Police find missing ETX woman

The Dallas Police Department reports a missing East Texas woman has been found.

According to a social media post by the department, 52-year-old Tania Robinson of Van, Texas was found in the Houston area.

According to Robinson's family, she was last seen on Friday after leaving a doctor's appointment in Dallas and was set to head back to Van.

No information on her condition was released.

