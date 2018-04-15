Dak Talks Dez

It's been a few days since the Cowboys released Dez Bryant, who has since given an exclusive to the NFL network, saying he blames him no longer being a Cowboy on "Garrett Guys". But he didn't specify who those guys are, Bryant still has what it takes to be an impactful wide receiver, just not a Dallas Cowboy one. QB Dak Prescott says he and Dez were like brothers, however he also acknowledged the NFL is a business. But he did praise his former teammate and says him being released puts much into perspective. Bryant's potential suitors include Washington, Seattle, Buffalo and New Orleans, Bryant should make someone's roster in the 2018-2019 season. A change of scenery will do him good.

Copyright 2018. Rights reserved