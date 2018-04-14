Police searching for critical missing person: Tania Robinson

From the Dallas Police Department:

The Dallas Police Department is seeking the public’s assistants in locating Critical Missing Person Tania Robinson. On April 13, 2018, around 4 p.m., Ms. Robinson left the hospital in the 3500 block of Gaston Avenue heading to Van, Texas driving a white 2008 Ford Escape, Texas LP# FLC-9643.

Ms. Tania Robinson is described as a 52 year old White female, 4’11” 300 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. If you see Ms. Robinson or know of her whereabouts, please call 911 or contact the Dallas Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (214) 671-4268.