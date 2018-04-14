World War II veterans honored at 75th annual Camp Fannin Anny

4 men, in their 90's stood in salute, as they remembered their fallen friends, friends they established in a U.S. Army infantry replacement training center located right here, in Tyler, Texas.

"Sergeants were rough on us, but they knew what we were fixing to get into, we didn’t, we thought they hated our guts," World War II veteran, Whayland Greene says.

World War II veteran, Whayland Greene describes a brutal infantry training held at Camp Fannin nearly 75 years ago.

"Their job was to try and get as many 18, 19-year old’s home as possible, alive," Greene says.

Fighting back tears, Greene says although the memorial is a painful reminder of the lives lost, as Americans, we have a responsibility to remember.

"As you're remembering the sacrifice, you're recounting history as a lesson," Retired Major General Tony Cuculo says.

United States Army Retired Major General Tony Cuculo was the guest speaker at the anniversary memorial.

The men who trained at Camp Fannin knew they were about to be deployed to some of the deadliest areas in World War II, and Major General Cuculo believes Tyler could have been the last city those men saw overhead before flying to Europe.

"You wonder where we get such human beings, and you hope that we have rising generations who will answer that call," Retired Major General Tony Cuculo says.

About every ten years, the Army Corps. of Engineer’s searches Camp Fannin for unexploded ordinances from World War II, including bombs, bullets, and grenades.

