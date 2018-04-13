Thousands without power in East Texas Storms

Thousands of East Texans are without power following severe weather Friday night. There are numerous reports of power lines down, trees down, and other damages.



Marshall Police Department says Merrill Street has trees blocking part of the roadway.

There are several downed trees in the city one of which is blocking the 300blk of Merrill St. #staysafe #txwx — Marshall Police Dept (@Marshallpd) April 14, 2018

According to Smith County:



*The Northeast and Southeast part of the city of Troup has been hard hit



*Numerous downed powerlines and downed trees in roads

*15000 Block of 346 East in Troup-- power lines down

*22500 110 South in Troup-- power lines down

*Powerlines down in Lindale on Keystone Drive

*Cherokee County Co-op - two substations down

*15000 block 16 East-- Grass fire

NWS chat room: Henderson- tree on home 5000 block of State Highway 64 with entrapment. Injuries unknown at this time

Scanner: 1302 CR 192 in Noonday Electric lines down/ car on fire

According to Swepco, there are 6,000 reported outages on its website.

The most are in the Longview area with 4200.

As of 10:40 pm Friday night, about 100 people are without electricity in the Big Sandy area.

Swepco is reporting, the outage is due to lightning from storms.

Several people in the Longview area are without power.

Just Northwest of Hawkins, 898 people are in the dark.

In Leverett's Chapel, there are 40 people without power because of a downed tree.

Residents in Kilgore are reporting about 120 outages.

When it comes to Oncor customers, there are nearly 10,000 people without power.

Reported: traffic lights out at S. Broadway and Cumberland. Travel with caution. — TYLER POLICE (@TYLERPOLICEDEPT) April 14, 2018

Check outages in your area:

+See a map of SWEPCO outages here.

+See a map of Oncor outages here.

+See a map of Upshur Rural outages here.

+See a map of Houston County Co-op outages here.

+See a map of Rusk County Electric Co-op outages here.

+See a map of Wood County Electric Co-op outages here.

Several local law enforcement reporting many downed power lines and trees.

As of 10:50 pm, Traffic lights are also out at South Broadway and Cumberland in Tyler.

