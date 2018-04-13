CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler responds to law firm's claim

In response to Attorney Steven Laird's lawsuit brought against CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, the hospital shared the following statements.

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Tyler does not comment on pending litigation. We can share that we are shaken by the idea that a nurse acting independently and of his own accord would purposely hurt patients in our hospital.



Mr. Davis was a credentialed nurse who passed all background checks when he was hired. The hospital took swift and appropriate action in January when new information came to light that led us to suspect this might be a matter for law enforcement. There was nothing about his employment history at CHRISTUS or at previous employers that would have led us to conclude that Mr. Davis was likely to commit a crime.



Because this is an ongoing criminal investigation, and because federal privacy regulations prevent us from sharing details about specific patients’ conditions or care, the hospital is limited in what it can discuss. We did, however, appreciate the opportunity to speak with impacted family members and explain what we could about the situation. The patients, family members and our Associates affected by this situation remain in our prayers.



We look forward to the time when we can share more information.

(4/11/18, 5:37 p.m.)

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler would like to clarify that William Davis was removed from patient care on Jan. 25, 2018, the same day that we identified an unusual and unexplained patient outcome in the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit.

(4/11/18, 10:33 a.m.)

We learned that William Davis, a registered nurse, has been taken into custody by the Tyler Police Department. Davis was employed by CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler from 2013 to 2018.



On January 25, we identified an unusual and unexplained patient outcome in the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit at CHRISTUS Mother FrancesHospital - Tyler. Because of our strong commitment to high quality care, we took swift action and performed a review of the circumstances, including reviews of any unanticipated outcomes. This review produced new information that resulted in the immediate removal of nurse William Davis from all patient care responsibilities, and he was terminated by CHRISTUS. We believe the issues with Mr. Davis were isolated to him and he acted independently and of his own accord.



Due to concerns arising out of this confidential review, we shared details with the appropriate authorities, including the Texas Board of Nursing and Tyler Police Department. We are actively cooperating with them, as well as working with state and national regulatory and accrediting bodies.



On March 16, 2018, the Texas Board of Nursing summarily suspended Davis’s license in accordance with Section 301.455, Texas Occupations Code. The order sets forth three separate charges concerning Mr. Davis’s inappropriate interventions for three patients and one charge regarding the falsification of care events and the ethical practice related to the failure to disclose interventions.



We understand that the police investigation is ongoing. Our policies and federal privacy regulations prevent us from sharing patient health information and the specifics of this active police investigation, but CHRISTUS Mother FrancesHospital - Tyler takes any and all concerns surrounding patient safety and security very seriously and will continue to be proactive to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.



Patients or community members with questions can call 1-888-299-4868.