These cookie bars are a great idea for those evenings when you want dessert but don't want to spend hours baking. You can trade out the butterscotch chips if you'd rather have chocolate!



Butterscotch cookie bars by Mama Steph

Ingredients



1 to 1/2 cups packed brown sugar

1 stick butter, melted

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups plain flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

10 ounces butterscotch chips (or your favorite flavor)

1 teaspoon cinnamon



Method:



Preheat oven to 350 degrees, and spray a 9x13 pan with cooking spray or coat with butter or shortening.

Melt the stick of butter in a bowl in the microwave, and set aside to cool for a few minutes.

In a mixing bowl, combine flour, baking powder, and salt in a bowl, whisking to combine

In another bowl, combine the butter, brown sugar, vanilla and eggs, stirring until smooth.



Add the flour mixture to the butter mixture, stirring until no more flour is visible in the batter.



Add the chips, and fold in with a spatula until well-distributed.



Spread into the baking pan, smoothing the top with a spatula. It's a very dense batter, so it takes a bit of muscle.



Bake for 20 minutes, until edges are golden brown. Cool slightly before cutting. Enjoy!



