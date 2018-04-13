Man formally charged for assaulting a Smith County deputy - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Man formally charged for assaulting a Smith County deputy

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Tyler Kennedy (Source: Smith County Sheriff's Office) Tyler Kennedy (Source: Smith County Sheriff's Office)
SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

A Tyler man has been indicted for aggravated assault against a Smith County deputy.

Tyler Shane Kennedy was arrested and accused with injury of a Smith County deputy in February 5, 2018.

About 6:30 p.m on Feb. 5, deputies responded to the 19200 block of Rocky Lane to locate Tyler Shane Kennedy, who had an outstanding warrant for endangering a child.

During that arrest in the 19200 block of Rocky Lane, deputies claimed there was a scuffle between them and Kennedy when they tried to arrest him and a deputy’s hand went through a plate glass window.

Smith County Sheriff's Office deputy received a severe laceration when he was shoved through a window while trying to apprehend a suspect.

The sheriff's office says that just moments after they arrived, Kennedy began fighting with deputies.

During the incident, Deputy Joshua Cox was injured when he was shoved through a window. Cox received a severe laceration to his left wrist and palm area.

Deputies had to use a tourniquet to control the bleeding. Cox was then transported to a hospital.

Kennedy was booked into the Smith County Jail on the outstanding warrant.

Detectives also obtained an arrest warrant for Kennedy for aggravated assault on a public servant. That warrant was signed by Judge Jack Skeen Jr. with bond set at $750,000.

