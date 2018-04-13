Sheriff commends deputies after allegedly saving man's life during attempted suicide

**WARNING: VIDEO SHOWN IS JARRING**

Law enforcement officers often find themselves in unusual situations and the Smith County Sheriff is commending his deputies after they reportedly saved a man’s life during an attempted suicide.



We do want to warn viewers the video your about to see might be jarring to some viewers.

The man shown in the video is very obviously distraught, to the point where he wanted to take his own life. But fortunately, two sheriff’s deputies were able to devise a plan to save him.



"We're help to help you dude, alright?"



By distracting the man, cutting his rope from behind him, and taking a hold of the horse, a rookie, Aneas Sutton, and a K-9 officer, Juan Cervantes, succeeded.



"It was a last minute plan me and Cervantes put together, but thank God it worked."



The man was taken to a hospital immediately, where he was put under observation, but because of HIPPA regulations, the condition of the man is unknown.

"In today’s world, that is one of the biggest issues we deal with, not only on the street, but in the jail," Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith says.



Sheriff Smith says the county serves peace officer warrants to make sure all mental health victims are checked on periodically.



"We are not here to judge them, just to try and get them help; that's why we're going to follow up on this individual’s well-being and try to get him help through the Andrews Center or wherever that might be," Smith says.



If you or any one you know is struggling with mental illness, you can call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 for help.

