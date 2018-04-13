Volunteer Central: Opportunities to serve April 13-19

Here are this week's opportunities to serve in East Texas; do some good, meet new people!

Volunteer Central —where volunteering through Directors of Volunteers in Agencies (DOVIA) makes the difference in the community.

Hospice of East Texas

Volunteers give from their hearts! If you have a heart to help celebrate lives you may have a heart to be one of our “Memory Care Connector” Volunteers. As a “Memory Care Connector” Volunteer you will be trained in the Do’s and Don’ts of basic communication with those who have Dementia. In addition, you will learn sensory stimulation, person centered caregiving, and how to nurture positive relationships with those that have Dementia. Visit our website to learn more about this non-profit hospice – www.hospiceofeasttexas.org. For more information, please call Marleen Elkins at 903-266-3460.

City of Tyler Volunteer Tyler Program – Municipal Court

Our highlighted volunteer opportunity this week: Municipal Court Clerical Support, Any day Monday-Friday, any hour 8:00 – 4:00. Provide clerical support, including data entry, at Tyler Municipal Court located at 813 N. Broadway Avenue. Information: Volunteer Tyler @ 903.531.1100 or volunteertyler@tylertexas.com

Heart to Heart Hospice

Want to try something new, yet rewarding? We are looking for exceptional volunteers to provide companionship and emotional support to those embracing end of life. No experience needed! For more information contact Carrie Blackwell at 903-593-6619.

PATH

People Attempting to Help, a 33 year old, faith-based nonprofit organization seeks compassionate people too help in reception, the food pantry, casework, and youth mentors through Bev’s Kid Reach. Path is open Monday – Thursday from 8am until 6pm. Contact Mark at (903) 617-2821 or mark_richardson@pathhelps.org to learn more.

PECAT

PECAT is a youth led and adult-assisted group that provides volunteer hours to students who are willing to support our efforts to educate kids about the dangers of tobacco use. PECAT has several projects planned for February, March and April, and we would benefit from your participation. Sign up and learn more information by sending an email to PECATCoalition@yahoo.com or by calling (903) 535-0020.

North Tyler Developmental Academy

Enjoy working in a positive work environment? The academy is in need of office help to answer phones, do filing, and small office jobs. Information: Ms. White at (903) 592-3671 or hr@northtylerday.org.

UT Health Tyler

Volunteers are needed to assist patients get to their departments in the hospital to give information and directions, to assist with sales in the gift shop, assist in the lab, and to hostess in the Breast Care Center. Volunteers must be able to walk well and push a wheelchair. We ask volunteers to commit to one 4-hour shift per week. These opportunities are Mon-Fri between 5:30 am and 8:00 PM. Complete application online at www.etmc.org/volunteer or reach Joyce Brown at (903) 531-8199 or jbbrown@etmc.org

Therapet

We are looking for volunteers with or without animals to help at various facilities in the East Texas area. Our next volunteer orientation will be on Tuesday, April 10th from 6-8pm at the Therapet Training Center, 225 E. Amherst, Ste. 200, Tyler, TX 75701. Information: (903) 535-2125 or info@therapet.org

Meals on Wheels Ministry

We dedicated to helping the elderly and disabled remain independent in their homes as long as possible. We prepare and deliver a hot lunch to our clients homes Monday – Thursday. Our volunteers usually come once a week to pickup the hot food and deliver a route. They provide their own vehicle and each route takes 1 to 1 ½ hours to deliver. We have volunteer sites in Tyler and 24 other towns within our 6 County area. Information: Debbie Zea @ (903) 525-0928 or go to www.mowmet.org

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities and shifts in our many hospitals and clinics. Volunteers assist our patients, visitors, and staff in our Gift Shop, Information Desks, waiting rooms, and nursing units. Days and times are flexible.

Information: Annette Rios: annette.rios@tmfhc.org, www.tmfhc.org/volunteerapplication

For other volunteering opportunities please go to “Get Connected East Texas” at: http://getconnected.uwtyler.org/. Or email: hstoner@smith-county.com