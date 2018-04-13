LeTourneau University announces plans to extend hours for Holocaust exhibit

LONGVIEW, TX (News Release) - LeTourneau University is extending the hours for the public to view the traveling Holocaust exhibit, “Shoah: How Was It Humanly Possible?” through Saturday and Sunday, due to popular demand.

The exhibit will be open Saturday, April 14, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday, April 15, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the hallway between Longview Hall and Heath Hardwick Hall on the university’s main campus, 2100 S. Mobberly Avenue in Longview.

The exhibit is on loan from Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Israel. The university featured a free, public event titled “Remembering the Holocaust” with guest speakers on Wednesday, April 11. Recordings of the public lectures can be viewed online at www.facebook.com/letu.SAAS under “videos.”

“The events of the Holocaust were some of the darkest days in human history, when groups, particularly Jews, were stripped of their citizenship and became targets of an entire nation’s efforts to wipe them off the face of the earth,” said LETU history professor Daniel Ostendorff, who organized the event. “This exhibit is important for people to know about the Holocaust, so that we learn from history and ensure that events like it are never again repeated.”

