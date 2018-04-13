First Alert Weather day through tonight, strong to severe storms likely

The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of East Texas under a SLIGHT RISK, a large portion of the area under an ENHANCED RISK and Cass, Marion, and Harrison counties under a MODERATE RISK for significant severe weather. The scattered storms that are moving through East Texas at this time are not expected to become severe...a few may be fairly strong, but the more severe weather is beginning to form north and northwest of the Dallas/Ft. Worth area at this time. Once this dry line moves into East Texas later this afternoon/early this evening. Tornado watches have been issued for the majority of East Texas until 10 pm this evening. Large hail, thunderstorm winds of 60 mph or higher along with isolated tornadoes are all possible. Please remain alert.

We should see strong to severe storms race through East Texas during the rest of the day today with the stronger storms expected once they arrive in our area. We all need to remain Weather Alert for the rest of the afternoon/early nighttime hours. Once this line of storms moves through, the threat for severe storms should diminish by late tonight.

