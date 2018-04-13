National weather service issues tornado watches for East Texas counties

Editor's Note: This story will continue to update as new information is released.

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Friday afternoon the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for several East Texas counties.

Severe thunderstorm warning until 11 p.m. for Angelina, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Nacogdoches, Rusk, Smith, Upshur, and Wood counties.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 10:45 p.m. for Henderson, Rains and Van Zandt counties.



A tornado watch is in effect until 6 a.m. for the following counties: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Grimes; Harrison; Houston; Jasper; Madison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Newton; Panola; Polk; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Trinity; Tyler; Upshur; and Wood counties

A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 11 p.m. Friday for Angelina; Camp; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Nacogdoches; Rusk; Smith; Upshur; and Wood counties

A tornado watch has been issued for Angelina; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur and Wood counties.

Earlier in the afternoon, a tornado watch was issued for East Texas counties impacted include Anderson, Henderson, Hopkins and Van Zandt counties through 10 p.m.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of East Texas under a slight risk, a large portion of the area under an enhanced risk and Cass, Marion, and Harrison counties under a moderate risk for significant severe weather.

The scattered storms that are moving through East Texas at this time are not expected to become severe, a few may be fairly strong, but the more severe weather is beginning to form north and northwest of the Dallas/Fort Worth area at this time.

Once this dry line moves into East Texas later this afternoon/early this evening. Tornado watches have been issued for the majority of East Texas until 10 p.m. this evening. Large hail, thunderstorm winds of 60 mph or higher along with isolated tornadoes are all possible. Please remain alert.

We should see strong to severe storms race through East Texas during the rest of the day today with the stronger storms expected once they arrive in our area. We all need to remain Weather Alert for the rest of the afternoon/early nighttime hours.

Once this line of storms moves through, the threat for severe storms should diminish by late tonight.

