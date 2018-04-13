NFL insiders: Cowboys part ways with Dez Bryant

LUFKIN, TX (KLTV/KTRE) - The Cowboys have released Lufkin native Dez Bryant today, according to ESPN and NFL insiders.

The NFL's Ian Rapport said Friday that after a short meeting between Bryant and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones he was released from the team.

"It was a short meeting between #Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Dez Bryant. After months speculation, Bryant was released and a marquee 29-year old free agent is on the market midway through April with several WR needy teams," Rapport said in a social media post.

Bryant also tweeted about the release with a seemingly optimistic attitude.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported earlier Friday morning that the Cowboys were expected to release the wide receiver barring a last-minute change. Schefter posted updates on the meeting via Twitter.

"But the plan going into meeting that is now underway was to part ways with Bryant," Schefter said. The network had been debating Bryant's future with the team, discussing the options the team could take.

