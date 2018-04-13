Law firm files claim against Christus Mother Frances Hospital that employed alleged murderer

Crosley Law Firm:

San Antonio-based firm alleges CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital/Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital knew of its employee’s improper and dangerous conduct and failed to intervene, causing further harm and injury to their patients.

Attorneys Tom Crosley and Andy Rodriguez of Crosley Law Firm in San Antonio and Jeff Embry of Hossley & Embry in Tyler are representing Mr. Joseph Kalina (age 58) — one of seven victims of alleged murderer nurse William Davis. They are filing a claim on Mr. Kalina’s behalf against CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital/Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital in Tyler, Texas. The Kalina family asks the media to respect their privacy during this difficult time. All media queries should be forwarded to Crosley Law Firm.

According to the arrest affidavit, Mr. Davis entered patient rooms under the guise of delivering care. He then deliberately inserted air into at least seven patients’ arterial lines. Due to his conduct, at least two people died and five others suffered permanent, debilitating injuries. There may be other victims affected by this tragedy who are being asked to come forward.

“This is an unthinkable tragedy, hospitals should not employ nurses that harm patients; we will hold the responsible parties accountable for their actions,” said lead counsel, Tom Crosley.

In January 2018, Mr. Kalina underwent heart bypass surgery at the Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital and the procedure was successful. Prior to Nurse Williams entering Mr. Kalina’s room on January 25, 2018, he was in stable condition and communicating with family and friends. Following Mr. Davis’ conduct, Mr. Kalina is in a vegetative state and cannot speak, walk, or feed himself and will require full-time medical care for the rest of his life.

The arrest affidavit states that Davis “performed an unskilled and/or unnecessary and/or inappropriate intervention” on at least seven patients dating back to June 2017. Mr. Crosley, Mr. Rodriguez, and Mr. Embry believe the hospital could and should have taken timely appropriate action to prevent Mr. Davis from causing further harm or injury to patients.

Again, victims and potential witnesses are encouraged to contact Crosley Law Firm to provide testimony and help the investigative team uncover relevant evidence.

A press conference will be held at Crosley Law Firm to address questions from media. Please contact Lydia Elder at 210-213-5928 for details.