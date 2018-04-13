First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible, multiple threats anticipated

The weather is expected to get very active today. Before noon, some light scattered rain is expected to track into East Texas. A few rumbles of thunder is also possible. Shower and storms will ramp up during this afternoon. During mid to late afternoon, scattered thunderstorms development in East Texas is anticipated.

The latest Storm Prediction Center Outlook from today has northeastern portions of East Texas under a Moderate Risk, risk category 4 out of 5. The rise in the risk category gives confidence in strong to severe storms in East Texas, especially in northeastern portions of the area.

Risks with the active weather today include high chances for tornadoes, damaging high winds, and large hail. During the afternoon and evening hours, scattered thunderstorms could form into clusters, with potential for numerous supercells to track through East Texas.

The weather set up today is conducive for severe storm development. East Texas has a very moist and warm air mass in place. As the cooler and drier air marches towards East Texas with the cold front, storm activity will amplify.

The threat for severe weather will lessen as the sun sets and we lose heat from the day. The cold front will exit East Texas by Saturday morning, leaving below normal temperatures. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s this weekend. This weekend will be dry and mostly sunny.

