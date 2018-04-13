Friday's Weather: First Alert Weather Day with showers and storms capable of becoming severe

Today is a First Alert Weather Day. During the first half of the day, it will be windy and a few light showers are possible with cloudy skies. Winds will be flowing from the south at 15-20 mph, and could gust up to 25-30 mph. Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop during the afternoon and evening, around the peak of the daytime heating. Some of these thunderstorms could develop tornadoes. Other risks include large hail and damaging winds. The Storm Prediction Center still has most of East Texas under an Enhanced Risk, risk category 3 out of 5. The threat for severe weather will lessen as the sun sets and we lose heat from the day. The cold front that will be responsible for the stormy weather will exit East Texas by Saturday morning.

The weekend will bring much calmer conditions. Deep East Texas could have a few leftover showers in the early morning hours, but by lunchtime, everyone should be dry. Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. The weekend will have below normal temperatures after the cold front. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s this weekend. Sunday brings back abundant sunshine.

The next work week will have continued sunshine. Highs rise back into the 70s by Monday. Midweek will bring a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s, near 80 degrees.

