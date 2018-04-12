Unfortunate East Texas connection in nurse murder case

The arrest of a East Texas nurse, William George Davis, on murder charges has re-opened painful wounds for East Texans who were affect by the crimes of Kim Saenz, the East Texas nurse convicted of killing patients by injecting them with bleach. Khyati Patel has a new report on the extensive legal work that went into getting a conviction in the Saenz case and what that could mean for the prosecution of William George Davis.
Meteorologist Jessica Faith will have a new forecast on the weather where you live. Watch for it at 10. It will detail the latest on the First Alert Weather day anticipated Friday. We're preparing so you can be prepared.
As plans for a $1.4 billion housing project have ground to a halt due to zoning concerns, a new economic impact analysis.More >>
As plans for a $1.4 billion housing project have ground to a halt due to zoning concerns, a new economic impact analysis.More >>
More Spanish language resources will soon be available in East Texas. The City of Tyler is moving forward with translating more public documents from English to Spanish.More >>
More Spanish language resources will soon be available in East Texas. The City of Tyler is moving forward with translating more public documents from English to Spanish.More >>
Crews from multiple Smith County fire departments are battling a large fire in Arp.More >>
Crews from multiple Smith County fire departments are battling a large fire in Arp.More >>
A traveling exhibit that illustrates the horrors of the Holocaust is on display at LeTourneau University.More >>
A traveling exhibit that illustrates the horrors of the Holocaust is on display at LeTourneau University.More >>
There are only two of them in the entire country, and one is in Longview. This week the Longview Fire Department is holding its annual Tank Car Safety Course.More >>
There are only two of them in the entire country, and one is in Longview. This week the Longview Fire Department is holding its annual Tank Car Safety Course.More >>