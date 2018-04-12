Unfortunate East Texas connection in nurse murder case

The arrest of a East Texas nurse, William George Davis, on murder charges has re-opened painful wounds for East Texans who were affect by the crimes of Kim Saenz, the East Texas nurse convicted of killing patients by injecting them with bleach. Khyati Patel has a new report on the extensive legal work that went into getting a conviction in the Saenz case and what that could mean for the prosecution of William George Davis.

Meteorologist Jessica Faith will have a new forecast on the weather where you live. Watch for it at 10. It will detail the latest on the First Alert Weather day anticipated Friday. We're preparing so you can be prepared.

