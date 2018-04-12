City of Tyler to translate Spanish documents

More Spanish language resources will soon be available in East Texas. The City of Tyler is moving forward with translating more public documents from English to Spanish.

About 23 percent of the city's population is of Hispanic origin. City officials say the population alone justifies the need for Spanish resources.

The city is working with an in-house translator and the Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance to translate the city's twenty-plus-page annual report. The document details the work the city does each fiscal year.

"This is going to [...] allow the City of Tyler to be more inclusive and make just a little bit more of an outreach to the Hispanic community, especially to those that are only Spanish speaking," says Nancy Rangel, the executive director of the Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance.

The city plans to have the translated annual reports available at community meetings.

