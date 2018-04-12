Timeline of events in nurse investigation - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Timeline of events in nurse investigation

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
William George Davis (Source: Smith County judicial records) William George Davis (Source: Smith County judicial records)
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Here is a timeline of events in the murder investigation involving nurse William Davis.

  • Investigators  say the incidents involved multiple patients and happened at the Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital in Tyler  in August and November of last year.
  • A third incident happened Jan. 25 of this year
  • Davis is accused of performing unnecessary or inappropriate interventions  by tampering with arterial lines
  • Feb. 15:  CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital fired Davis saying they turned findings of their investigation over to the state nursing board.
  • March 16: The Texas Board of Nursing temporarily  suspended Davis' nursing license while they investigated.
  • Before his arrest on March 23 - a GoFundMe account allegedly set up by Davis showed a picture of him and his family and solicited donations to pay for his defense.
