50 acre Arp woods fire reportedly caused by downed powerline

Crews from multiple Smith County fire departments are battling a large fire in Arp.

A dispatcher with the Smith County Sheriff's Office said Thursday evening that multiple fire departments are responding to the fire. The fire is located near County Road 26 and County Road 246.

A firefighter with the Chapel Hill Fire Department said the Arp, Jackson, and Red Springs volunteer fire departments responded to the fire. The Smith County Fire Marshal is at the scene, as well.



The fire was called in as a woods fire, firefighters said. Our reporter said that 50 acres of land has burned already, firefighters estimate. No structures are in danger from the fire.



The fire was caused by a downed power line, firefighters say, and the power company was on scene to take care of that line.



We have a reporter at the scene. Stay with KLTV and KLTV.com for updates.



Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.