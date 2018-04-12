VIDEO: Crews responding to fire at Kilgore gas station

Fire crews are responding to a fire at a gas station on Highway 31 in Kilgore.

The fire was reported at the Super Food Mart on Highway 31.

Kilgore fire, Kilgore police, and Sabine Fire are all on the scene.

According to a witness at a neighboring business, the fire started in a shed, located near the gas station.

The flames are reported to be out now out and crews are working to be sure the fire doesn't spread to the store or pumps.

The witness near the scene says he doesn't believe anyone was hurt. However, EMS is also on scene.

KLTV is on the scene. We're told the eastbound lane of Highway 31 is closed off at Fritz Swanson right now by police. Please avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

